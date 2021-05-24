HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sigma Labs from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Sigma Labs alerts:

Shares of Sigma Labs stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. Sigma Labs has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 408.42% and a negative return on equity of 60.51%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Sigma Labs in the first quarter worth about $2,224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sigma Labs by 466.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 85,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Labs in the first quarter worth about $357,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Labs in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sigma Labs in the first quarter worth about $236,000. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry under the PrintRite3D brand. It also offers PrintRite3D Lite, which has a smaller footprint and is geared towards single-laser machines for research and development, or small production lots; PrintRite3D Pro, for single, dual and quad laser machines and for environments with less than 10 machines; PrintRite3D Enterprise for plant-wide networks; and PrintRite3D for Direct Energy Deposition is based on a laser process in which a laser beam generates a melt pool on a substrate.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.