HC Wainwright Lowers Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Price Target to $7.00

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.25 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.32% from the company’s previous close.

UUUU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (up from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of UUUU opened at $6.07 on Monday. Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $853.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 2,041.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Fuels will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,363.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $253,160 in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,904,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,957 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 39.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,055,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 862,564 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 87.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,616,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 752,719 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. 21.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

