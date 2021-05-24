HC Wainwright Raises Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Price Target to $11.00

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interpace Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:IDXG opened at $8.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.24. Interpace Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $8.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Analysts expect that Interpace Biosciences will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Peter Kamin acquired 83,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $259,740.00. 54.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Interpace Biosciences stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.27% of Interpace Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

