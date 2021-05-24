HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,041,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $196,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,318 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,339,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $548,149,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,435,000 after buying an additional 29,424 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,362,000 after buying an additional 263,446 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HCA. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

In related news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $13,053,517.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,954,483.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 428,885 shares of company stock worth $84,224,662. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $206.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.46. The stock has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $217.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

