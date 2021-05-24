Head to Head Comparison: AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) vs. Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) and Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Orchard Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIM ImmunoTech -9,718.49% -23.90% -22.44% Orchard Therapeutics N/A -60.17% -42.59%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Orchard Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIM ImmunoTech $160,000.00 630.80 -$14.40 million N/A N/A Orchard Therapeutics $2.60 million 255.95 -$151.98 million ($1.53) -3.61

AIM ImmunoTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orchard Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -0.81, indicating that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchard Therapeutics has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.5% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AIM ImmunoTech and Orchard Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Orchard Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

AIM ImmunoTech presently has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 77.73%. Orchard Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 171.74%. Given Orchard Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orchard Therapeutics is more favorable than AIM ImmunoTech.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics beats AIM ImmunoTech on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viruses, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, prostate and pancreatic cancer, myalgic encephalomyelitis, Hepatitis B, and HIV. The company also provides Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has agreements with UMN Pharma Inc.; Japanese National Institute of Infectious Diseases; and Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Polysciences Inc.; and University of Cagliari Dipartimento di Scienze della Vita e dell'Ambiente. The company was formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in August 2019. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration. It provides Strimvelis, a gammaretroviral-based product for the treatment of adenosine deaminase-severe combined immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID). The company's clinical development products comprise OTL-101 for the treatment of ADA-SCID; OTL-200 to treat metachromatic leukodystrophy; OTL-103 for the treatment of Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome; OTL-102 for X-linked chronic granulomatous disease; and OTL-300 for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. Its preclinical programs include OTL-203 for mucopolysaccharidosis type I, OTL-201 for mucopolysaccharidosis type MPS-IIIA, and OTL-202 for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company was formerly known as Orchard Rx Limited. Orchard Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

