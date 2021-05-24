Head to Head Review: BellRing Brands (BRBR) versus Its Competitors

BellRing Brands (NYSE: BRBR) is one of 24 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare BellRing Brands to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

BellRing Brands has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BellRing Brands’ competitors have a beta of 0.91, meaning that their average share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BellRing Brands and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BellRing Brands $988.30 million $23.50 million 46.28 BellRing Brands Competitors $9.53 billion $1.14 billion 11.39

BellRing Brands’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BellRing Brands. BellRing Brands is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BellRing Brands and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BellRing Brands 2.06% -1.22% 4.30% BellRing Brands Competitors 4.60% 11.45% 4.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.0% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BellRing Brands and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BellRing Brands 0 1 9 0 2.90 BellRing Brands Competitors 345 1179 1193 33 2.33

BellRing Brands presently has a consensus target price of $30.25, suggesting a potential upside of 7.16%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 4.46%. Given BellRing Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BellRing Brands is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

BellRing Brands competitors beat BellRing Brands on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands. It sells its products through a network of channels, including club, food, drug, mass, convenience, specialty, and eCommerce; and through a broker network for customers in the convenience, grocery, and mass channels, and through distributors for the specialty channel. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri. BellRing Brands, Inc. is a subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc.

