Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $33.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PEAK has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.85.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $32.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 64.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345,452 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,833,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 314.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,768 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,529,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,488 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

