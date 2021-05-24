Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Heartland Express reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.45 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 11.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 3.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Heartland Express by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express stock opened at $18.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $18.93. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

