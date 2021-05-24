Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $222.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $168.83 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

