Helios Towers’ (HTWS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.58% from the stock’s previous close.

HTWS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 203 ($2.65) price target on shares of Helios Towers in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Helios Towers from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

HTWS traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 161.20 ($2.11). 124,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,039. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 860.40. Helios Towers has a 12-month low of GBX 136.40 ($1.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 223.85 ($2.92). The firm has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 170.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 161.53.

In other news, insider Tom Greenwood bought 14,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £22,068.88 ($28,833.13).

Helios Towers Company Profile

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

