Helium (HNT) Price Up 0.1% This Week

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded up 34.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 24th. One Helium coin can currently be bought for $13.99 or 0.00037144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Helium has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Helium has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $36.53 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00047715 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.58 or 0.00259141 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000702 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007969 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007933 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Helium Profile

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,953,668 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Helium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

