HempCoin Price Tops $0.0109 on Major Exchanges (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $2.86 million and $1,716.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,843.08 or 1.00271901 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00035564 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00009040 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00082191 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000899 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000143 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000604 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,033,122 coins and its circulating supply is 261,897,972 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.