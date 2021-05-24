Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target Increased to C$22.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Héroux-Devtek from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$20.80.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

TSE:HRX opened at C$17.55 on Friday. Héroux-Devtek has a 12-month low of C$9.12 and a 12-month high of C$18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$645.77 million and a PE ratio of -10.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.01.

About Héroux-Devtek

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.