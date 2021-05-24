Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.00

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.97, with a volume of 608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.78.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HESM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hess Midstream from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $622.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.04.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.4526 dividend. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 138.17%.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $2,741,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $60,112.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,609,236 shares of company stock valued at $73,649,620.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 70.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

