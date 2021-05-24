Hessam Nadji Sells 5,404 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $205,568.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,847,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hessam Nadji also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, Hessam Nadji sold 341 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $11,696.30.

On Thursday, April 1st, Hessam Nadji sold 10,146 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $345,775.68.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Hessam Nadji sold 22,500 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $892,575.00.

NYSE MMI traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.42. The company had a trading volume of 88,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,540. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $40.89. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average of $36.38.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $183.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,687,000 after buying an additional 947,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,108,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 402.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after buying an additional 308,563 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 28.5% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,032,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,802,000 after buying an additional 229,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 486.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after buying an additional 228,811 shares during the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.