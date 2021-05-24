Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $55 million-$57 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.23 million.

Shares of HIMS stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $12.19. 23,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,109. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.39 and a beta of -0.08. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $25.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HIMS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

