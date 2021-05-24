Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target Lowered to GBX 885 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 885 ($11.56) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HSX. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hiscox to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 973 ($12.71) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 951.22 ($12.43).

Shares of HSX opened at GBX 800 ($10.45) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 837.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 934.95. Hiscox has a 52 week low of GBX 678.45 ($8.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The stock has a market cap of £2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.31.

In other Hiscox news, insider Joanne Musselle sold 5,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 859 ($11.22), for a total transaction of £50,208.55 ($65,597.79). Also, insider Roberts S. Childs sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 867 ($11.33), for a total transaction of £7,542.90 ($9,854.85).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

