Hoge Finance (HOGE) One Day Volume Hits $3.08 Million

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded up 46.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hoge Finance has a total market capitalization of $165.95 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hoge Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00068988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00017509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $390.49 or 0.01002681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,253.92 or 0.10923127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00086613 BTC.

Hoge Finance Profile

Hoge Finance is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 409,269,538,179 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoge Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hoge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoge Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.