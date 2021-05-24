Homology Medicines Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 4,163 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,213% compared to the average daily volume of 317 call options.

FIXX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,230. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $343.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of -0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.24.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.59. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 300.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIXX has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 8.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

