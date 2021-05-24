HP (NYSE:HPQ) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price target on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.47.

Shares of HP stock opened at $31.66 on Monday. HP has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.38.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 169.24% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

