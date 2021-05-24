H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.360-3.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.H&R Block also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.36-3.39 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a neutral rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

HRB stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.75. 83,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,867. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 65.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $25.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 178.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

