Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,256 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $17,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,513,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,109,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after purchasing an additional 105,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.77.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group stock opened at $69.59 on Monday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.84 and a 12-month high of $74.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.73.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.76 million. Analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

