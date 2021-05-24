Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €34.34 ($40.40).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BOSS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €45.36 ($53.36) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €38.05 and a 200-day moving average price of €30.73. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1 year high of €45.84 ($53.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

