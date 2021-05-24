Hutchinson Capital Management CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 94.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,284 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 160,043 shares during the quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Intel were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.76. The company had a trading volume of 151,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,535,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $229.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average of $56.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Several analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

