Hutchinson Capital Management CA Has $15.17 Million Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 452,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,390 shares during the period. STORE Capital accounts for 3.8% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $15,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 311,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

STOR stock opened at $33.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $36.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.20.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

