Hutchinson Capital Management CA Sells 3,925 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 700,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 6.8% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $27,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock opened at $42.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $363.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.02.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.