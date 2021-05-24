HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.32

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.32 and last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 14194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

HUYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. 86 Research raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CLSA lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.88.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

