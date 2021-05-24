ICW Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 176 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $127.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.90. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The stock has a market cap of $171.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.48, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.27.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

