ICW Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW opened at $456.43 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $291.22 and a 12 month high of $479.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.36.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

