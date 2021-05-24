ICW Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,722,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Public Storage by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of PSA opened at $276.73 on Monday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $183.22 and a twelve month high of $283.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.19.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.14.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.