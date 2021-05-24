ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $893,000 Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,626,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $96.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.83.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

