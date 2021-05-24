II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $105.00. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IIVI. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of II-VI from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.79.

IIVI stock opened at $66.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. II-VI has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.08 million. II-VI had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $536,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,890,732.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $1,840,590. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in II-VI by 822.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 43,661 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in II-VI by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 36,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in II-VI by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in II-VI during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

