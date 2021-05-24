Illuvium Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $888,044.00 (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for approximately $56.47 or 0.00149428 BTC on exchanges. Illuvium has a market cap of $36.83 million and $888,044.00 worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 26.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00053833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.63 or 0.00398564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.93 or 0.00182396 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003462 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.77 or 0.00827563 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,152 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio.

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

