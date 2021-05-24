imbrex Trading Down 1.1% This Week (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. imbrex has a total market capitalization of $128,871.21 and $6.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One imbrex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, imbrex has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

imbrex Profile

REX is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

Buying and Selling imbrex

