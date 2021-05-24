IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 94,236 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 500.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,068 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,236 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,087 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen increased their target price on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.47.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $31.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.38. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 169.24% and a net margin of 5.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.