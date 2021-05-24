IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1,174.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,723 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $288.12 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $300.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.45.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $309.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.13.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

