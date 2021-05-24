IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 21.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 29,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in International Business Machines by 41.7% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 12.8% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $144.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.97 and a 200-day moving average of $127.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

