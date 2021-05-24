IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 279.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 51,398 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Newmont by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,966 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Newmont by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,604,000 after acquiring an additional 202,724 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,542,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,013,000 after acquiring an additional 236,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM opened at $73.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,486,801 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

