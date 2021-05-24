IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 7,816 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,816 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 439.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 65,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 53,349 shares during the period. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO stock opened at $54.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $235.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $55.49.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on KO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

