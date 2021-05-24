Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

IFNNY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

OTCMKTS:IFNNY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.91. 72,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.77, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.14.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 4.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

