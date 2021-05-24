Infinitecoin Market Capitalization Tops $27.59 Million (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Infinitecoin has a total market cap of $27.59 million and approximately $416.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Infinitecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Infinitecoin alerts:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000069 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

Infinitecoin (CRYPTO:IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in.

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Infinitecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Infinitecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.