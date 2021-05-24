Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Informa plc (LON:INF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 585.13 ($7.64).

Several brokerages recently commented on INF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Informa from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.97) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of Informa stock traded up GBX 5.80 ($0.08) on Monday, hitting GBX 535.60 ($7.00). 1,550,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940,838. Informa has a one year low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a one year high of GBX 659 ($8.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 567.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 549.89. The company has a market capitalization of £8.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

