Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of IEA stock opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $304.14 million, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.61. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $24.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 64.1% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.