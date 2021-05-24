Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Holdings Raised by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $10,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $147,637,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,419,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,216 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,910,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,082,000 after purchasing an additional 691,709 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,814,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,710,000 after purchasing an additional 357,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at $16,196,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IR. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.23.

IR stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.32. The stock had a trading volume of 33,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,513. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $52.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

