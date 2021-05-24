Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) Shares Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BJAN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the third quarter worth $50,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the fourth quarter worth $95,000.

BJAN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.25. 802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,661. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.30. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a 12 month low of $27.44 and a 12 month high of $35.41.

