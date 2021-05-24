InsaneCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.00 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 79.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last week, InsaneCoin has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $276,025.84 and approximately $10.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.29 or 0.00518022 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004018 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00022103 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $569.15 or 0.01464750 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,436,326 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

