Insider Buying: Cadogan Petroleum plc (LON:CAD) Insider Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Cadogan Petroleum plc (LON:CAD) insider Fady Khallouf acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,260.26).

Fady Khallouf also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadogan Petroleum alerts:

On Tuesday, May 18th, Fady Khallouf bought 988,424 shares of Cadogan Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £39,536.96 ($51,655.29).

Shares of Cadogan Petroleum stock opened at GBX 4.35 ($0.06) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.46. Cadogan Petroleum plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The company has a market cap of £10.62 million and a PE ratio of -14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 22.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cadogan Petroleum Company Profile

Cadogan Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. It operates through Exploration and Production, Service, and Trading segments. The company held working interests in two license areas, such as Monastyretska and Bitlyanska located in the Carpathian basin.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cadogan Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadogan Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.