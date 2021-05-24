Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO Acquires $76,650.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $76,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,213.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, David Golub bought 6,902 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,530.00.

On Monday, March 29th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,960.00.

On Friday, March 26th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,900.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,740.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $29,340.00.

On Monday, March 15th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $29,660.00.

On Friday, March 12th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00.

On Monday, March 8th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $29,140.00.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.58 on Monday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

