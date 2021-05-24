Insider Buying: urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) COO Purchases 8,500 Shares of Stock

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) COO Jim Dennedy purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $65,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jim Dennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Jim Dennedy purchased 10,000 shares of urban-gro stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Jim Dennedy purchased 6,500 shares of urban-gro stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $48,620.00.

urban-gro stock opened at $8.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10. urban-gro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $162.00.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the first quarter valued at $105,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the first quarter valued at $139,000. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

urban-gro Company Profile

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

