Insider Selling: B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Sells 42,302 Shares of Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 42,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.43, for a total value of C$272,001.86.

B2Gold stock opened at C$6.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$5.25 and a one year high of C$9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.70 billion and a PE ratio of 8.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.55.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$625.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$609.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4618068 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BTO shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on B2Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.60.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

